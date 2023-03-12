PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today

New Delhi, March 11
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Dharwad and world’s longest railway platform at the Hubbali station.
B’luru-Mysuru eway
Rs 8,480 cr project cost
118 km length of expressway
This will be Modi’s third visit to the state in a month. Karnataka will go to polls in April.
As part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project, the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of the NH-275 has been six-laned. The 118-km-long expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 8,480 crore. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to 75 minutes.
Other projects
- PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IIT-Dharwad; its foundation stone was laid in February 2019
- He will also inaugurate the world’s longest railway platform at the Hubballi station; it is 1,507-m long
The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the IIT, Dharwad. The foundation stone of the institution was laid by PM Modi in February 2019.
He will also inaugurate world’s longest railway platform at the Hubballi station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507-m platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.
PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
No EWS flat allotted in Punjab since 2000: Minister
Govt to build 30,000 units for poor in 2 phases