PM Modi to open multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch multiple projects in poll-bound Karnataka tomorrow, including the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) at Dharwad and world’s longest railway platform at the Hubbali station.

B’luru-Mysuru eway Rs 8,480 cr project cost 118 km length of expressway

This will be Modi’s third visit to the state in a month. Karnataka will go to polls in April.

As part of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project, the Bengaluru-Nidaghatta-Mysuru section of the NH-275 has been six-laned. The 118-km-long expressway has been developed at a cost of around Rs 8,480 crore. It will reduce the travel time between Bengaluru and Mysuru from around three hours to 75 minutes.

Other projects PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate IIT-Dharwad; its foundation stone was laid in February 2019

He will also inaugurate the world’s longest railway platform at the Hubballi station; it is 1,507-m long

The Prime Minister will also dedicate to the nation the IIT, Dharwad. The foundation stone of the institution was laid by PM Modi in February 2019.

He will also inaugurate world’s longest railway platform at the Hubballi station. The record has been recognised by the Guinness Book of World Records recently. The 1,507-m platform has been built at a cost of about Rs 20 crore.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway.