PM Modi to participate in ceremony to commemorate Guru Nanak Dev’s birth anniversary

New Delhi, November 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday evening participate in a ceremony being held to commemorate the 553rd birth anniversary of first Sikh Guru Nanak Dev, officials said.
Celebrations will be held at National Commission for Minorities chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura’s residence. Modi will offer prayers and also address the gathering on the occasion, they said.
The Prime Minister has often attended events related to Sikh gurus and also paid visits to gurdwaras.
