PM Modi to participate in Constitution Day celebrations at Supreme Court tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations at the Supreme Court on Saturday.

The day has been celebrated as Constitution Day since 2015 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949.

During the programme, the prime minister will launch various new initiatives under the e-court project. The project is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary through ICT enablement of courts.

The initiatives being launched by the prime minister include Virtual Justice Clock, JustIS mobile App 2.0, Digital Court and S3WaaS Websites.

Virtual Justice Clock is an initiative to exhibit vital statistics of the justice delivery system at the court level giving the details of the cases instituted, cases disposed and pendency of cases on day/week/month basis at the court level. The effort is to make the functioning of the courts accountable and transparent by sharing with the public the status of case disposals by the court. Public can access the Virtual Justice Clock of any court establishment on the district court’s website.

JustIS Mobile App 2.0 is a tool available to judicial officers for effective court and case management by monitoring pendency and disposal of not only his court but also for individual judges working under them. This App is also made available to high court and Supreme Court Judges who can now monitor pendency and disposal of all the states and districts under their jurisdiction.

Digital Court is an initiative to make the court records available to the Judge in a digitised form to enable the transition to Paperless Courts.

S3WaaS Websites is a framework to generate, configure, deploy and manage websites for publishing specified information and services related to district judiciary. S3WaaS is a cloud service developed for government entities to generate secure, scalable and sugamya (Accessible) websites. It is multilingual, citizen friendly and divyang friendly.

#Narendra Modi #Supreme Court