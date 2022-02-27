New Delhi, February 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.
He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP’s campaign for the state assembly polls.
A large number of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia’s attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.
Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Ukraine and Russia agree to talks without preconditions: Zelenskyy
The talks, first since Russia unleashed a full scale invasio...
PM Modi to preside high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis
Modi is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upo...
Russian forces enter Ukraine's second city, gas pipelines explode
Oil terminal, gas pipeline set ablaze; SWIFT preparing to co...
Satellite images show damage to Ukrainian airbases
The invasion has sent millions of Ukrainians fleeing toward ...
Ukraine crisis: Holed up inside Kharkiv tube stations, Indian students running out of supplies
Kharkiv being closest to the Russian border, panic has start...