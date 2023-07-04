PM Modi to unveil parts of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway on July 8

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit three election-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and Rajasthan apart from Uttar Pradesh on July 7 and 8 and launch projects worth Rs 50,000 crore.

On July 8, he will dedicate various sections of Amritsar-Jamnagar Expressway from Bikaner.

The PM will participate in around a dozen programmes in five cities—Raipur, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Warangal and Bikaner—over 36 hours during the two days.

Among projects to be launched are the foundation stone laying for various six lane sections of Raipur Vishakhapatnam corridor.

He will then come to Gorakhpur to attend a programme at Gita Press and later flag off three Vande Bharat trains besides laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of Gorakhpur railway station.

PM’s third stop will be his constituency Varanasi, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple key projects.

On July 8, PM will travel from Varanasi to Warangal in Telangana to lay the foundation stone of various projects, including key sections of Nagpur-Vijayawada Corridor. He will also lay the foundation stone of four Laning of Karimnagar – Warangal section of NH- 563. Thereafter, he will attend a public meeting in Warangal.