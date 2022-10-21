PM Modi to visit Ayodhya on Diwali eve

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of Diwali on Sunday to have “darshan” and perform a “puja” at the Ram temple. Modi will also inspect the construction site of the temple and perform a symbolic coronation of Lord Ram, according to the PMO.

At around 6.30 pm, the PM will witness “aarti” on the banks of the Saryu River and launch grand “Deepotsav” celebrations by him, the statement said.

This year, the sixth edition of Deepotsav is being held, and it is for the first time that the Prime Minister will be participating in-person in the celebrations.

More than 15 lakh “diyas” will be lit on the occasion. Five animated tableaux and 11 Ramlila tableaux showcasing various dance forms from different states will also be prepared during Deepotsav.

Modi will also witness a 3-D “holographic projection mapping show” at Ram Ki Paidi on the banks of the Saryu, along with a grand musical laser show.

#Diwali #Narendra Modi