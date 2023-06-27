PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh

PTI

Bhopal, June 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where he flagged off five Vande Bharat trains.

After arriving here, Modi headed to Rani Kamalapati railway station from where he physically and virtually flagged off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country.

This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains were launched in a day.

Two of them are for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.

"These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," Modi said in a tweet on Monday.

These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.

