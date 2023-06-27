Bhopal, June 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday visited Madhya Pradesh capital Bhopal, where he flagged off five Vande Bharat trains.
After arriving here, Modi headed to Rani Kamalapati railway station from where he physically and virtually flagged off a set of five Vande Bharat Express trains connecting important cities in different parts of the country.
This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains were launched in a day.
Two of them are for Madhya Pradesh, where the Assembly polls are due by the year-end.
"These trains will improve connectivity in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Goa, Bihar and Jharkhand," Modi said in a tweet on Monday.
These semi high-speed trains are: Rani Kamalapati (Bhopal)-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express, and Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express, an official statement said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi flags off 5 Vande Bharat trains in Madhya Pradesh
This is for the first time so many Vande Bharat trains have ...
Bus service in Punjab affected as PRTC, Punbus contractual workers go on strike
The workers have shut functioning of 27 depots of the PRTC a...
5 arrested for Pragati Maidan robbery in Delhi
A delivery agent and his associate were robbed of Rs 2 lakh ...
Militant killed in encounter in J-K’s Kulgam
A security personnel is injured in the operation
Members of India Caucus introduce bipartisan legislation to fast-track weapons sales to India
Indian-American Democratic Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi, ...