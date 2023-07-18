‘For opposition, democracy means of the family, for the family, by the family’, PM Modi tears into Bengaluru assembly

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 18

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday launched a blistering attack on the opposition assembly in Bengaluru saying that democracy for the parties gathered in Karnataka's capital, meant an arrangement "of the family, for the family, by the family and not of the people, for the people, by the people".

Describing the gathering of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru as "bhrashtachaar ki dukaan (a shop of corruption)," the PM said, "In this shop, two products are guaranteed -- poison of casteism and unprecedented corruption."

Speaking at the inauguration of an integrated airport terminal in Port Blair, through virtual mode, the PM tore into the opposition parties gathered in Karnataka to strategise against the ruling BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

"Look at the multiple faces these people (opposition parties) are wearing. When they appear in one camera frame, what comes to people's minds is their standing for corruption worth lakhs of crores. People are saying that ‘Kattar bhrashtachari sammelaan’ (a seminar of the super corrupt) is going on in Bengaluru," the PM said, adding that the only product guarantee the opposition can offer is scams of Rs 20 lakh crore.

The PM also attacked the non-BJP parties assembled in Bengaluru saying the assembly was according special importance to the corrupt.

"Another speciality of this meeting is -- if anyone is on bail for corruption, they get more respect. If an entire family is out on bail they get even greater respect. If a sitting minister goes to jail for corruption he is a special invitee; if someone has been convicted of defaming a community they are extended a special welcome. They seek guidance from corruption convicts," the PM said in veiled jibes on the Gandhi family, RJD chief Lalu Yadav and DMK chief MK Stalin whose ministers are being raided by the ED for graft.

The PM also slammed the opposition saying their sole ideology is "personal and family welfare rather than the welfare of the country".

"Democracy normally means an arrangement of the people, for the people and by the people. But for these dynasts, the mantra is of the family, for the family and by the family. Family first, nation nothing. Their sole motive is family welfare," alleged the PM holding the opposition responsible for failure to unleash the potential of India's youth who are now scripting a revolution in the start-up industry.

