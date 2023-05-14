PM Modi visits exhibition on Mann ki Baat themes

New Delhi, May 14
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jana Shakti, an exhibition on ‘Mann ki Baat’ themes at the National Gallery of Modern Arts here.
The exhibition features works by India’s top artists on themes covered in PM’s monthly radio event Mann ki Baat.
The themes include cleanliness (Swachhata), water conservation, agriculture, space, India’s northeast, Nari Shakti and Yoga, Ayurveda.
The artists who have contributed to Jana Shakti include top names like Manu and Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Iranna GR, Jagannath Panda and more.
This is PM’s first public appearance since yesterday’s Karnataka Assembly election results which brought the Congress back to power in the state with a decisive near two-thirds majority. The ruling BJP lost the poll.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Karnataka CLP meeting today: Congress appoints Shinde, Jitendra Singh, Babaria as observers; Siddha leads CM race
Siddaramaiah is the only ex-CM in Karnataka besides Congress...
AAP’s newly-elected Jalandhar MP Rinku meets party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi
Was accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on th...
Aam Aadmi Party makes its presence felt in Uttar Pradesh local body polls
AAP dealt a severe blow to the Samajwadi Party in Rampur, co...
1 killed, 8 injured in clash over social media post in Maharashtra city; 26 people detained
The violence took place after a religious post which went vi...
Former PM Imran Khan slams Pakistani Army for jumping into politics
‘You were not even born when I was representing my country i...