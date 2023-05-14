PM Modi visits exhibition on Mann ki Baat themes

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 14

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited Jana Shakti, an exhibition on ‘Mann ki Baat’ themes at the National Gallery of Modern Arts here.

The exhibition features works by India’s top artists on themes covered in PM’s monthly radio event Mann ki Baat.

The themes include cleanliness (Swachhata), water conservation, agriculture, space, India’s northeast, Nari Shakti and Yoga, Ayurveda.

The artists who have contributed to Jana Shakti include top names like Manu and Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Iranna GR, Jagannath Panda and more.

This is PM’s first public appearance since yesterday’s Karnataka Assembly election results which brought the Congress back to power in the state with a decisive near two-thirds majority. The ruling BJP lost the poll.