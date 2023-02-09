PM Modi wears jacket made of recycled plastic bottles

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was today seen wearing a light blue sleeveless “sadri” jacket made of material recycled from plastic bottles.

Noting that the jacket was made of material recycled from plastic bottles, officials said, it was presented to the Prime Minister by the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) during the India Energy Week in Bengaluru last Monday when he unveiled uniforms under the company’s “Unbottled” initiative.

In line with the Prime Minister’s call to phase out single-use plastic, the IOC has adopted uniforms for retail customer attendants and LPG delivery personnel made of recycled polyester and cotton, the officials noted. Meanwhile, BJP leaders took to Twitter to hail the PM’s latest style statement.