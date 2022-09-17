PM Modi's gifts to go under hammer today

New Delhi, September 16
The statuette of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by sculptor Arun Yogiraj, will be among 1,200 items that will go under the hammer tomorrow in the fourth edition of sale of PM’s memorabilia.
Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy told the media here today that a statue of Lord Ganesha, models of the upcoming Ram temple at Ayodhya and the Kashi-Vishwanath Temple in Varanasi, will also be part of the e-auction of gifts and mementoes given to the PM, proceeds of which will go to the Namami Gange Mission.
