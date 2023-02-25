PM Modi's 'kabr' vs 'kamal' dig at Cong in poll-bound Meghalaya

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 24

Frenzied crowds cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Meghalaya on Friday as he launched a massive political offensive against the Congress on the eve of the state elections, saying voters wanted a government that put “people first, not family first”.

Addressing receptive crowds in Shillong after a roadshow, and later a rally at Tura, the PM, attacking some Congress leaders for their slogan “Modi teri kabr khudegi”, said, “Some people drowned in pessimism and rejected by all are saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’. But the nation is saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’...To these people, I say please do some social service, how long will you keep digging my grave?”

The slogans were raised by some Congress leaders at the IGI Airport tarmac during a sit-in against the arrest of their colleague Pawan Khera for anti-PM remarks.

Hitting back, the PM said they (read the Congress) are spending sleepless nights.

“But Modi is alive and till he is alive, their (Congress) stars will not settle because Modi will continue to command people’s love,” the PM said. He launched the BJP’s Meghalaya election slogan saying: “Meghalaya maangey BJP Sarkar”.

Relaunching the attack on dynastic parties, Modi also said family-based parties had treated Meghalaya like their ATM. “But the state now wants a government focused on people first, not family first,” he said.

Seeking to reach out to dominant Christians (the community makes up nearly 90 per cent of Nagaland’s and 75 percent of Meghalaya’s population), the PM said the BJP government distributed benefits of government measures such as Covid vaccines, houses, water connections, free food grains “without discrimination of region or religion”.

At Nagaland, the PM said his party worked on the principle of “sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayas”.

The BJP is seeking to improve its tally in Meghalaya and Nagaland this time.

In 2018, the BJP had gone solo in Meghalaya (like this time) and later joined the ruling Meghalaya Democratic Alliance, led by CM Conrad Sangma of the National People’s Party (NPP) in a post-poll arrangement.