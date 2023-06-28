 PM Modi’s push for UCC only an election agenda, will be opposed: Indian Union Muslim League : The Tribune India

PM Modi’s push for UCC only an election agenda, will be opposed: Indian Union Muslim League

‘Modi is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue’

PM Modi’s push for UCC only an election agenda, will be opposed: Indian Union Muslim League

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Malappuram (Kerala), June 28

Congress ally and a member of opposition UDF in Kerala, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pushing for implementing a Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country only as an election agenda ahead of the Lok Sabha polls next year as he has nothing to show for his nine-year governance.

After a meeting held here during the day, senior IUML members—which included the party’s state chief Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal, its national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty and MP E T Muhammed Basheer—said they have decided to oppose the UCC.

The IUML leaders said that UCC was “not a Muslim issue”, but Modi was trying to project it as one.

They said that it was a last-ditch “trump card” being used by Modi with the 2024 General Election in mind as he has nothing to show for the nine-year long rule by his government.

“It is an election-related agenda of the Prime Minister as he has nothing to show for this nine-year long governance. He is trying to make an issue out of a non-issue and trying to fool the people. It will be strongly opposed by the party,” Kunhalikutty told reporters.

Basheer said that the IUML has always opposed the UCC and will continue to do so as it cannot be implemented effectively in the Indian scenario.

He said that in a country like India, which is full of diversity, where different religions have their own customs, practices and beliefs, UCC can never be implemented here.

Basheer claimed that Modi was raking up this issue now as he was “scared” since “his track record in the last term and this one has not been very good”.

“From the demonetisation, the various financial policies of his government and the problems in the health sector, his performance has been zero. So he is scared.

“He is also scared by the increasing strength of the opposition parties in the country and even more worried since the BJP’s loss in the Karnataka elections. That is why he is pulling out the UCC issue as a trump card in the hope it would help him win the elections next year. It will not succeed,” the IUML MP said.

He also tweeted that UCC was being used by the Centre as a political strategy post Karnataka election.

“Centre’s use of UCC as a political strategy post-Karnataka election is concerning. It’s blatantly clear that Modi is resorting to communal tactics to tackle his party’s predicament, unlikely to succeed. Our vigilant opposition and citizens will join forces to oppose it.#Iuml,” he tweeted.

Basheer also said that Modi was focused on the next general elections, instead of expressing a few words of concern regarding the violence in Manipur.

The IUML MP further said that the party’ national executive will hold a meeting in Bhopal at the end of this month on this issue.

The reaction from IUML comes in the wake of Modi, on Tuesday, making a strong push for implementing the UCC by asking how the country can function with dual laws that govern personal matters.

Addressing BJP workers in Bhopal in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, he had also accused the Opposition of using the UCC issue to “mislead and provoke” the Muslim community.

The prime minister further said that those supporting ‘triple talaq’ were doing a grave injustice to Muslim daughters and that Pasmanda Muslims, who are backward, are not even treated as equals because of vote bank politics.

“You tell me, in a home, how can there be one law for one member and another law for another member?” Modi had asked during his interaction with BJP workers.

He had also said that even the Supreme Court has advocated for a UCC, which will override personal laws of different religions.

The UCC has been one of the three key poll planks of the BJP for a long time with the other being the abrogation of Article 370 that had given special status to Jammu and Kashmir and construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

UCC refers to a common set of laws that are applicable to all the citizens of India that is not based on religion and dealing with marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption among other personal matters.

The Law Commission had on June 14 initiated a fresh consultation process on UCC by seeking views from stakeholders, including public and recognised religious organisations, on the politically sensitive issue.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

17 amateurs gave shape to Punjab's biggest heist

2
Nation

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

3
Nation

Canada lure: In 3 years, number of fliers up 300%

4
Diaspora

Canada to introduce new work permit for US H-1B visa holders

5
World

Indian-origin man sentenced to jail for smuggling over 800 Indian citizens into US using Uber

6
Nation

Fresh trouble for Arvind Kejriwal, CAG begins audit of 'irregularities' in house repair

7
Delhi

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

8
Punjab

Stadium did not meet ICC standards, BCCI official says after Punjab minister alleges 'political interference' over Mohali's omission from World Cup fixtures

9
Punjab

Rs 138-cr orchard scam: Facing Vigilance heat, beneficiaries start returning ill-gotten money

10
Nation

'Unacceptable', says White House after trolls target scribe who put query to PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
Diwali to be school holiday in New York City
Diaspora

Diwali to be school holiday in New York City

CM announces ~21K reward
Chandigarh

Haryana CM announces Rs 21K reward for 15 youngsters who rescued woman trapped in Ghaggar

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years
Features

Celebrating NDA’s 75 glorious years

Careful, online shoppers
Comment Consumer Rights

Careful, online shoppers

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh reacts to shoutout from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at luncheon for PM Narendra Modi

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years
J & K

At 35 degrees, Srinagar records hottest June day after 15 years

Video: Pakistan PM ‘snatches’ umbrella from woman official, leaves her in rain in France; faces backlash
World

Video: Pakistan PM 'snatches' umbrella from woman official in France, leaves her in rain; faces backlash

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover
Himachal

New concrete plan may strip Shimla of precious deodar cover

Top News

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) said the implementation of UCC wou...

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad shot at in UP's Saharanpur

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad injured as assailants open fire on his car in UP’s Deoband

According to police, the vehicle used by the assailants carr...

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 to be launched on July 13

India’s Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 launch likely on July 13; ISRO chief says no final decision yet

The follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2 will demonstrate end-...

6 dead, 15 injured as ‘rath’ comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura’s Unakoti

6 dead, 15 injured as 'rath' comes in contact with high-tension wire in Tripura's Unakoti

The incident happened in Kumarghat area during ‘Ulta Rath Ya...

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya booked for ‘derogatory’ posts against Rahul Gandhi

FIR against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya over tweet on Rahul Gandhi; saffron party calls it abuse of power

The tweet shows an animated video allegedly mocking Rahul Ga...


Cities

View All

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Roadways contractual staff hold strike, passengers suffer

Two more held in 5-month-old kidnapping, extortion case

Knotty Affair: Maze of cables in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar gives it shabby look

Pathetic Parks: Himmatpura colony park in state of neglect; call to depute gardeners

Special Olympics: Pingalwara athletes win1 gold, 3 bronze medals in Germany

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

SWM penalty shocker for dwellers of 4 Chandigarh societies

Home composting way forward, say Chandigarh residents

Peak hour snarl-ups near Hallo Majra a norm

Lake Sports Complex restaurant service closed

PGI to ramp up OT infrastructure

AAP extends ‘in-principle’ support to Uniform Civil Code, wants govt to hold consultations to build consensus: Sandeep Pathak

AAP gives ‘in-principle support’ to UCC; IUML, AIMPLB oppose, Rajnath slams opponents for giving communal colour

Delhi court sends Supertech chairman RK Arora to ED custody till July 10

Businessman looted of Rs 4.5 lakh in Delhi

‘Sapne sakar karna’: US Ambassador Garcetti on realising true potential of Indo-US ties

CBI registers FIR over irregularities in appointment of teachers in Delhi Government-aided school

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Police crack grocery shop owner murder case, 1 held in Jalandhar

Govt buses go off road, passengers stranded in Jalandhar

Cable mess: Webs of wires a common sight near bus stand area in Jalandhar

State of Parks: Located near railway station in Jalandhar, this park lies in complete neglect

ASI’s son dies in US road mishap

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Seven of robbers’ gang nabbed

Expand international flights from Chandigarh, MP urges airlines

46K ration cards of needy wrongly cancelled in Ludhiana: Cong

Stop dumping waste into sewer lines or face action: Officials to dairy farmers

Residents want MLAs to raise matter in Vidhan Sabha

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

Punjabi varsity postpones Syndicate meeting as ad hoc staff protest

3 youths arrested for opening fire at Rajpura financier’s office

Fatehgarh Sahib: Poor condition of roads irks residents

5 customers’ loans waived at PNB settlement camp

Patiala: 708 jail inmates examined at medical camp