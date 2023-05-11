PM Modi's US visit 'historic', good for world: Indian diplomat to US Taranjit Singh Sandhu

PTI

Washington, May 11

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US will show that the partnership between the two nations is people-centric, people-driven, and is good for the world at large, a top Indian diplomat here on Wednesday said, as he called the visit "historic".

"The PM's forthcoming official state visit to the US, at the invitation of President Biden, is historic. Prime Minister and President Biden have together imparted significantly new vigour and momentum to our bilateral ties," India's Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, told PTI.

"The visit will be an opportunity for the two leaders to spend time together, take stock of the progress achieved and provide guidance on the future limitless possibilities. The visit will also underscore that India-US partnership is people-centric and people-driven, and that it is not just for the two countries, but for the world at large," Sandhu said.

Modi's visit will include a state dinner on June 22, the White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre had said earlier in the day.

#narendra modi