PM Modi’s visit to solidify US-India ties: Antony Blinken

Washington, June 13
Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said the trajectory of the Indo-US partnership was “unmistakable and filled with promise” and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s historic state visit to the US would further solidify the defining relationship of the 21st century.
PM Modi has been invited by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden for an official state visit, which will include a State Dinner on June 22. Addressing the annual India Ideas Summit of the US-India Business Council in Washington on Monday, Blinken highlighted several projects in the state benefiting both nations.
