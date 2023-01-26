PM Narendra Modi greets people on Republic Day

PTI

New Delhi, January 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Republic Day on Thursday and said it is special this time as it is being celebrated during the ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ of the country's independence.

‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ is an initiative of the government to celebrate 75 years of Independence.

Modi tweeted, "I wish that we move forward unitedly to fulfil the dreams of the country's great freedom fighters. Happy Republic Day to all fellow Indians!"

#narendra modi #republic day