 PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects in Karnataka : The Tribune India

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects in Karnataka

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll-bound Karnataka this month

PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects in Karnataka

A video grab of PM Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in Karnataka.



PTI

Yadgiri, January 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district.

This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll-bound Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive roadshow.

The trip also gains significance as the ruling BJP prepares for Assembly polls in the state, due by May and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of 224 seats.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, several ministers from the state cabinet, legislators and officials were present at the event.

Aiming at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, Modi in Kodekal laid the foundation stone for Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission. Also, a water treatment plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme.

The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami’s vehicle attacked in Mohali

2
Sports

Wrestlers accuse WFI president of sexual exploitation; Centre seeks federation's response within 72 hours

3
Punjab

Joining BJP to serve India, could no longer stay in Congress which serves factions: Manpreet Badal

4
Sports

Ind vs NZ: Shubman Gill, Siraj shine as India win by 12 runs in a thriller to take 1-0 lead

5
Punjab

International extortion, target-killing module busted in Punjab: 13 held by Khanna police

6
Nation

Diamond merchant's 9-year-old daughter embraces Jain monkhood in Gujarat

7
Punjab

‘Good riddance’: Punjab Congress chief Warring on Manpreet Badal quitting Congress

8
Himachal

'When will we get Rs 1,500', Himachal village women ask Rahul Gandhi

9
Punjab

Zira liquor factory: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's decision took everyone by surprise

10
Nation

Wrestlers accuse Wrestling Federation of India chief of sexual abuse, want him sacked

Don't Miss

View All
Bathinda shivers at -1°C
Punjab

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Commended, for standing at the forefront
Nation

Indian Army's mule commended for standing at the forefront during clash with Chinese troops

Punjab Chief Minister orders closing of Zira factory in Ferozepur
Punjab

After months-long protest, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann orders closure of Zira liquor unit

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel
Trending

Man posing as UAE royal family staff cheats Leela Palace of Rs 23 lakh, vanishes after staying for 4 months in hotel

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29, cold wave continues in Valley
J & K

Drass in Ladakh freezes at minus 29 as cold wave continues in Kashmir Valley

China records first recent population decline as births plunge
World

China records first recent population decline as births plunge

Richest 1% own over 40% of India’s wealth: Oxfam
Nation

Richest 1% own over 40% of India's wealth: Oxfam

Villagers gift SUV, ~51L to defeated candidate
Haryana

Hisar: Villagers gift SUV, Rs 51 lakh to defeated candidate

Top News

UP govt opposes bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra’s son in Supreme Court in Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case

Ashish Mishra’s crime grave, heinous, UP govt tells the apex...

Relief from intense cold, IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India

A fresh Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Re...

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Scoot Airline flight scheduled to depart at 7.55pm on Wednes...

Usain Bolt’s $12 million are missing from his bank account: Lawyers

Usain Bolt’s $12 million are missing from his bank account: Lawyers

Gordon said Bolt's account once had US$ 12.8 million but now...

New Zealand PM to step down next month after 6 yrs in power

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month

Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'


Cities

View All

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe

College teachers up in arms against govt

Despite ban, Chinese string sale continues in Amritsar

5 from Gujarat booked for misbehaving with co-passenger on flight from Amritsar to Ahmedabad

NHAI begins work on 22-km cycle track

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

Bathinda shivers at -1°C

7 more held for attack on doctor at Talwandi Sabo

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Poor seating tests patients’ patience at Mohali hospital

Body on rly tracks: Woman in police net for 6-yr-old's murder

Chandigarh Mayor gets going, reviews projects’ status

SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami's vehicle pelted with stones on Chandigarh-Mohali border

Chandigarh sets aside SDM order to seal café

Two ‘saroops’ arrive from Afghanistan

Last 2 'saroops' of Guru Granth Sahib arrive at Delhi from Afghanistan

L-G vs Delhi Govt: Centre wants issue referred to Supreme Court's larger Bench

Fresh powers delegated to Delhi Lt-Governor

‘Bribed’, MLA shows wads of cash in House

Suspend demolition of Tughlakabad slums, child rights panel tells ASI

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Thieves break into jewellery shop in Jalandhar, steal ornaments worth lakhs, cash

Jalandhar: Latifpura meet remains inconclusive, yet again

Tarn Taran SDM office staffer among 2 held for bank robbery in Jalandhar

Last Jalandhar MC meet ends on stormy note over LED issue

Demand letter not accepted, Beet residents heckle Deputy Speaker

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

Buddha Nullah bridge closed completely

24x7 help desk launched for cybercrime victims

Recovery of bomb shell at military ground creates panic in Khanna

27 dyeing units caught dumping untreated waste in MC sewer lines

50K water supply and sewerage connections illegal in Ludhiana: Civic body

VB inspects ex-MLA’s house in assets case

Patiala: Punjab VB inspects Ghanaur ex-MLA Madan Lal Jalalpur's house in assets case

Unruly scenes at Pbi varsity meeting

MC team visits city markets to check sale of Chinese manjha

Transport Minister conducts surprise check at RTA office

Aman Arora inspects govt printing press