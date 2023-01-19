PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone, inaugurates development projects in Karnataka

Yadgiri, January 19
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone and inaugurated various development projects related to irrigation, drinking water besides a National Highway development project at Kodekal in this district.
This is the second visit of the Prime Minister to the poll-bound Karnataka this month. He was in Hubballi on January 12 to inaugurate the National Youth Festival, during which he had held a massive roadshow.
The trip also gains significance as the ruling BJP prepares for Assembly polls in the state, due by May and has set a target of winning a minimum of 150 out of 224 seats.
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilisers Bhagwanth Khuba, several ministers from the state cabinet, legislators and officials were present at the event.
Aiming at providing safe and adequate drinking water through individual household tap connections to all households, Modi in Kodekal laid the foundation stone for Yadgiri multi-village drinking water supply scheme under Jal Jeevan Mission. Also, a water treatment plant of 117 MLD will be built under the scheme.
The project, which costs more than Rs 2,050 crore, will provide potable water to about 2.3 lakh households of more than 700 rural habitations and three towns of Yadgiri district.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court reserves order on bail plea of Union minister Ajay Mishra's son in Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
Ashish Mishra’s crime grave, heinous, UP govt tells the apex...
Relief from intense cold likely as IMD predicts abatement of cold wave conditions in northwest India
A fresh Western Disturbance will affect Western Himalayan Re...
Singapore-bound flight takes off from Amritsar airport without 35 passengers; DGCA orders probe
Scoot Airline flight scheduled to depart at 7.55pm on Wednes...
Usain Bolt’s $12 million are missing from his bank account: Lawyers
Gordon said Bolt's account once had US$ 12.8 million but now...
New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern to step down next month
Jacinda Ardern says 'I no longer have enough in the tank'