PM Narendra Modi urges G20 to collaborate on 'future fuels'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 22

PM Narendra Modi on Saturday suggested strengthening collaboration on ‘fuels for the future’ and ensuring transnational grid interconnections that can enhance energy security. Addressing the G20 Energy Ministers Meet in Goa via video message, the PM said the ‘High-level Principles on Hydrogen’ are a step in the right direction which India is promoting with its neighbours.

“Realising the vision of inter-connected green grids can be transforming. It will enable all of us to meet our climate goals, stimulate green investment, and create millions of green jobs,” he said.

#Narendra Modi