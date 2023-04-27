PM: No going back on fight against graft

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

In wideranging remarks encapsulating nine years of his dispensation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the fight against corruption and dynastic politics would continue no matter how strong an alliance the corrupt formed.

Describing the BJP government’s approach against corruption as “integrated and institutional rather than half-hearted and isolated”, the PM, addressing a television channel event here, said he was not going to retreat from his path.

“No matter how formidable an alliance the corrupt form, Modi is not going to retreat from the path of war against corruption, no matter what. My fight against corruption and family-based politics will continue,” said the PM, accusing the erstwhile Congress-led UPA government of “institutionalising corruption and sending monies into accounts of 10 crore fake beneficiaries which the NDA government weeded out”.

Terming a range of government schemes as the “protective shields for India’s poor”, the PM said, “The BJP government has prevented the poor from getting poorer. For the first time, the poor and the marginalised have got security as well as dignity.”