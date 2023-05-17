PM: No scope for graft in recruitments now

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 16

In his first public address since the Karnataka poll defeat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday recalled May 16 as a special day, saying on this very day nine years ago, “India had burst into joy with a resurgence of faith and energy”.

“Today is a special day,” said the PM, recalling the declaration of BJP’s historic win in the 2014 General Election on May 16 that year. The PM was addressing 71,000 government recruits who were handed appointment letters as part of the government’s ongoing Rozgar Mela.

Comparing the pre-2014 period to the last nine years of the BJP rule, the PM said government recruitments had been made transparent and there was no scope for “corruption and nepotism in appointments now”.

“In the last nine years, the government has accorded priority to making the recruitment procedures transparent. Previously, it used to take 15 to 18 months for recruitments through the Staff Selection Board. Today, it takes six to eight months. Previously, the process of applying for a government job was hugely cumbersome but now the entire process had been made online. Interviews for Group C and D posts have been abolished and self-attestation permitted. The top benefit of these efforts has been an end to all prospects of nepotism and corruption in government appointments,” the PM said.

In his remarks, the PM, while congratulating the country on Sikkim Foundation Day, also spoke of greater capital and infrastructure investments as compared to the pre-2014 period.