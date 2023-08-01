PM Modi: Opposition has changed clothes, not character

New Delhi, July 31
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday broke bread with NDA MPs from Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha telling them that the ruling dispensation was poised to win a record third term in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections because the alliance was based on principles of “service of the people and not self.”

Their (opposition parties) glue is their urge to usurp power, advance dynasties & mislead people.

Addressing the MPs, the PM launched a blistering attack on the opposition INDIA alliance saying, “These opposition parties have changed clothes, not character. Their glue is their urge to usurp power, advance dynasties and mislead people. Their alliance is based on vested personal and family interests and is driven by hate for Modi. A negative alliance can never succeed,” the PM said, asking the MPs to go to the people, connect with them, and articulate their concerns in Parliament.
The PM also said the BJP never betrayed any alliance partner and it was only the other way round.
He said the BJP won more seats in the last Bihar elections and yet, in line with coalition dharma, gave the CM’s seat to Nitish Kumar of the JD(U). Modi said the BJP never sought a Deputy CM’s post from the SAD.
