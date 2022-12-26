PM pays tribute to Malviya, Vajpayee

- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday led the tributes to late Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya and late PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on their birth anniversaries
- The PM paid tributes to Malaviya at Parliament House and also visited Vajpayee’s memorial “Sadaiv Atal”
- The BJP too marked the birth anniversary of the two departed leaders across the country with party president JP Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah paying rich tributes to both
- “Atal ji has a special place in the heart of every Indian,” the PM said in his Mann ki Baat programme on All India Radio on Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog at many places as intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
In Haryana, Narnaul shivered at one degree Celsius, four deg...
Covid mock drill at hospitals today
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya cautions against inf...
Western New York death toll rises to 28 from cold, storm chaos
The rest of the United States also is reeling from the feroc...
'Sushant Singh Rajput didn't die by suicide, I saw fracture marks', claims man who performed autopsy
Roopkumar Shah retired from service last month from Cooper H...