PM pitches for flexible job hours for women

New Delhi, August 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday pitched for flexible working hours in offices and workplaces to enable maximum participation of women in the country’s labour market.
Need of the future
We can make good use of the women power by adopting flexible work hours, which is the need of the future. Narendra Modi, PM
Addressing a two-day national conference of Labour Ministers at Tirupati through video-confering, organised by the Union Labour Ministry, PM Modi said women were presently contributing in a big way to help India emerge as a fast developing economy.
“We have to think what more can we do for our women workforce, particularly in the emerging sectors,” said the PM. Noting that India lagged behind in deriving benefits of the first three Industrial Revolutions, he said, “Quick decisions have to be taken, and also implemented fast, so we can take advantage of the ongoing fourth Industrial Revolution.” He referred to the creation of the e-Shram portal for the unorganised workers.
