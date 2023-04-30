PM raising ‘tired themes’ in Karnataka: Congress

PTI

New Delhi, April 29

The Congress on Saturday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was playing the “victim card” and pleading for a “discredited” double-engine government in Karnataka but the people of the state have made their mind up to oust the BJP.

The Opposition party also alleged that the first day of his campaign was about “despair and desperation” and he raised “tired themes”.

Launching his poll campaign from Humnabad in Bidar district, Modi trained his guns on the Congress over its president Mallikarjun Kharge’s “poisonous snake” barb at him, saying till now the Opposition party and its leaders have hurled at him different abuses 91 times.

Reacting to it, AICC general secretary Communications Jairam Ramesh said on Twitter, “Predictably PM Modi has begun his much-delayed Karnataka campaign by playing the victim card, pleading for a completely discredited so-called ‘double-engine’ sarkar and abusing Congress.”

“These will be his tired themes no doubt as he leaves the dirty tricks to Shah and Yogi to polarise,” the Congress leader alleged.