 PM: Results have busted myth that minorities don't accept BJP : The Tribune India

New Delhi, March 2

Buoyed by BJP’s election performance in Christian-dominated Nagaland and Meghalaya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the results had comprehensively busted the “myth that the BJP does not command acceptance among the minorities”.

The PM predicted that like the Northeastern states and Goa, which, despite being minority-dominated, were electing BJP governments, Kerala too would soon give the saffron party and allies a chance.

Coming down heavily on the Left and the Congress for striking “an unholy alliance in Tripura while rivalling each other in Kerala”, the PM, in his victory address at the BJP headquarters today, said, “Some Opposition leaders and their ecosystems have tried hard for decades to perpetuate myths and stick labels at us — that we are a Baniya party, a Hindi-belt party and an urban middle-class party without a rural base. The BJP has dismantled all these myths, including the one that tribals do not support us. Gujarat was a shining example of generous ST support. For years, fearmongering has been perpetuated among minorities about the BJP. But Goa has exposed this myth. In the Northeast too, the BJP is constantly gaining ground in Christian-dominated belts. As more and more myths get busted, the BJP will expand. I am sure Kerala too, like Goa and N-E, will elect a BJP alliance government.”

Hailing voters of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya for choosing peace and stability, the PM questioned the Congress, which while making light of its debacle today, said, “These are small states.”

“This hate for small states and small people will spell further doom for the Congress in upcoming polls,” the PM said, accusing past governments of ducking challenging issues to settle for a life of easy publicity.— TNS

Kerala next

As more & more myths get busted, the BJP will expand. I am sure Kerala too, like Goa and N-E, will elect a BJP alliance govt. Narendra Modi, PM

