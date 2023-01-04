PM: Science will make more gains when it moves from lab to land

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while outlining country’s vision for the next 25 years, today asked the scientific community and researchers to make India self-reliant and focus on using their knowledge to bring about changes in people’s everyday life.

Inaugurating the 108th Indian Science Congress through video-conferencing, PM Modi also stressed strengthening scientific processes, focusing on emerging areas such as quantum technologies and data sciences, and developing new vaccines, while stepping up efforts on surveillance for newer diseases and encouraging youngsters to take up research through institutionalised mechanism.

“Efforts of science can turn into great achievements only when they come out of the lab and reach the land, and their impact reaches from global to grassroots. Scientific efforts can turn into achievements only when their ambit is from journal to zameen (land),” he said.

The five-day Indian Science Congress was inaugurated at the Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Nagpur in the presence of Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Jitendra Singh, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Prime Minister Modi made a strong pitch for creating an institutional framework and ‘guru-shishya’ culture that could build upon the successes of talent hunts and hackathons to attract youngsters to science.