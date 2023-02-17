PM to address biz summit today

New Delhi: PM Modi will address a global business summit themed “Resilience. Influence. Dominance” on Friday. It will bring together policymakers, corporate heads, etc., seeking to provide solutions to economic challenges. Around 200 leaders will speak at the summit, said a PMO release. TNS
‘Conman’ Sukesh held in another case
New Delhi: The ED has arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in a local jail, as part of its probe into a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife. A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody. TNS
Prasad named DCGI, replaces Somani
New Delhi: PBN Prasad was on Thursday named the new Drug Controller General of India. He replaces VG Somani, who helmed affairs during Covid period. TNS
12 cheetahs to be flown in from SA tomorrow
New Delhi: Twelve cheetahs, seven male and five female, will be flown in from South Africa on February 18, six months after the historic translocation of eight spotted felines from Namibia.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM Modi to address global business summit today
It will bring together thought leaders, policymakers, academ...
Australia win toss and elect to bat against India in Delhi Test match
Suryakumar Yadav makes way for a fit-again Sheryas Iyer in t...
Who is Neal Mohan, the Indian-American set to head YouTube?
Susan Wojcicki step down as CEO of YouTube
Air India will require more than 6,500 pilots for 470 planes
Seeking to expand fleet as well as operations, the airline h...
Beware while searching for phone numbers on Internet; it could be a trap
While the victim is busy filling his name, number and paying...