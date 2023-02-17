PM to address biz summit today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: PM Modi will address a global business summit themed “Resilience. Influence. Dominance” on Friday. It will bring together policymakers, corporate heads, etc., seeking to provide solutions to economic challenges. Around 200 leaders will speak at the summit, said a PMO release. TNS

‘Conman’ Sukesh held in another case

New Delhi: The ED has arrested alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, lodged in a local jail, as part of its probe into a fresh money laundering case linked to duping former Religare promoter Malvinder Singh’s wife. A Delhi court sent him to nine-day ED custody. TNS

Prasad named DCGI, replaces Somani

New Delhi: PBN Prasad was on Thursday named the new Drug Controller General of India. He replaces VG Somani, who helmed affairs during Covid period. TNS

12 cheetahs to be flown in from SA tomorrow

New Delhi: Twelve cheetahs, seven male and five female, will be flown in from South Africa on February 18, six months after the historic translocation of eight spotted felines from Namibia.