PM Modi to attend event on Constitution Day

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Constitution Day celebrations in the Supreme Court on Saturday. He will launch several initiatives under the e-court project which is an effort to provide services to litigants, lawyers and the judiciary. TNS

R-Day invite for Egyptian President

New Delhi: India has invited Egyptian president Gen Abdel Fattah El-Sisi as the chief guest at the Republic Day parade in 2023. It will be after two years that a chief guest will grace the occasion on January 26, 2023. The five Central Asian presidents couldn't attend the parade this year due to Covid and the similar reason kept then UK PM Boris Johnson away in 2021. TNS

Navy bike riders to cover 3,500 km

New Delhi: The Indian Navy's motorbike team, 'The Sea Riders', on Friday embarked on an expedition to commemorate 75 years of Independence. The expedition will cover 3,500 km over a period of 24 days across the seven north-eastern states. The expedition was flagged off by Indian Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar virtually. TNS

Over 15-year-old govt vehicles to be scrapped

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has said all Central Government vehicles that had completed 15 years would be scrapped, and that a policy to that effect had also been sent to states.

69-year-old Sikh held for threat letter

Olympic medallist boxer Vijender Singh joins Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Madhya Pradesh.

Indore: A 69-year-old Sikh has been arrested for allegedly sending a threat letter that there would be blasts in Indore if Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ halted at Khalsa stadium in the city. Dayal Singh, alias Daya Singh, was arrested from a tea stall at Nagda in Ujjain district, an official said. PTI