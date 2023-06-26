PM to flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains tomorrow

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off five Vande Bharat Express trains at a public programme organised at Bhopal’s Rani Kamalapati Railway Station on Tuesday.

The five Vande Bharat trains include Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express, Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express, Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express, Dharwad-BengaluruVande Bharat Express, and Hatia-PatnaVande Bharat Express.

Rani Kamalapati-Jabalpur Vande Bharat Express will connect Mahakaushal Region (Jabalpur) to the Central Region (Bhopal) of Madhya Pradesh. With improved connectivity, tourist places like Bheraghat, Pachmarhi, Satpura will also be benefitted. The train will be faster by about thirty minutes as compared to the existing fastest train in the route.

Enhancing the connectivity of Malwa Region (Indore) and Bundelkhand Region (Khajuraho) to Central Region (Bhopal), the Khajuraho-Bhopal-Indore Vande Bharat Express will benefit important tourist sites like Mahakaleshwar, Mandu, Maheshwar, Khajuraho and Panna. The train will be about two hours and thirty minutes faster than the fastest existing train on the route.

Meanwhile, the Madgaon (Goa)-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express will be Goa’s first Vande Bharat Express, which will run between Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Goa’s Madgaon station. It will help save about one hour of journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.

Dharwad–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Expresswill connect three important cities in Karnataka - Dharwad, Hubballi and Davangere, with state capital Bengaluru; benefitting tourists, students, industrialists and others in the region. Compared to the existing fastest train in the route, this train will be faster by about thirty minutes.

Meanwhile, Hatia-Patna Vande Bharat Express will be the first Vande Bharat for Jharkhand and Bihar. Enhancing connectivity between Patna and Ranchi, the train will be a boon for commuters. It will help save about one hour and twenty five minutes journey time, when compared with the current fastest train connecting the two places.