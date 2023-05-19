PM to inaugurate new Parliament building on May 28

New Delhi, May 18
India’s new Parliament building is ready, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to dedicate it to the nation on May 28.
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday met the Prime Minister and invited him to inaugurate the new Parliament building.
“The construction of the new Parliament building is complete. It symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India. The PM has agreed to dedicate it to the nation on May 28 after the Speaker invited him,” a release from the Speaker’s office stated.
The new building would accommodate 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 300 in the Rajya Sabha.
The present building can accommodate only 543 members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. The current Parliament building was completed in 1927 and is going to be almost 100 years old, posing structural risks.
