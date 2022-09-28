PM to lay stone of Rs 29,000-cr projects in Gujarat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat beginning September 29, with several events lined up, including flagging off Gandhinagar-Mumbai Vande Bharat Express and Ahmedabad Metro and laying foundation stones for several projects worth over Rs 29,000 crore. The Prime Minister will also participate in the Navratri celebrations in Ahmedabad.

According to an official statement, these projects are spread across Surat, Bhavnagar, Ahmedabad and Ambaji, and are aimed at developing world-class infrastructure and enhancing mobility and ease of living.

Gujarat is scheduled to go for Assembly polls later this year, with the ruling BJP making all out efforts to register a big victory to carry forward its winning streak in the state since 1995.