PM Narendra Modi to unveil logo, theme of India's G20 presidency today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency on Tuesday. He will travel to Bali, Indonesia, next week to participate in a G20 summit with the presidency passing on to India.

India was to chair the G20 later. But with the General Election in 2024, New Delhi requested Indonesia, which was to originally take over the presidency this year, to swap the presidency years.

India will now assume the presidency on December 1.

“The G20 summit to be held next year will be one of the high-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

Making the announcement about the logo on Monday, the MEA said: “The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency will reflect the country’s message and overarching priorities to the world.”

The MEA described the G20 as a “premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population”.

“During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 sectors in multiple locations across India,” the MEA statement read.