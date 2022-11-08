PM Narendra Modi to unveil logo, theme of India's G20 presidency today

New Delhi, November 7
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency on Tuesday. He will travel to Bali, Indonesia, next week to participate in a G20 summit with the presidency passing on to India.
India was to chair the G20 later. But with the General Election in 2024, New Delhi requested Indonesia, which was to originally take over the presidency this year, to swap the presidency years.
India will now assume the presidency on December 1.
“The G20 summit to be held next year will be one of the high-profile international gatherings to be hosted by India,” said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
Making the announcement about the logo on Monday, the MEA said: “The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. The logo, theme and website of India’s G20 presidency will reflect the country’s message and overarching priorities to the world.”
The MEA described the G20 as a “premier forum for international economic cooperation, representing around 85 per cent of the global GDP, more than 75 per cent of the global trade and about two-thirds of the world population”.
“During the course of its G20 presidency, India will be holding about 200 meetings in 32 sectors in multiple locations across India,” the MEA statement read.
Unique opportunity
The G20 presidency offers a unique opportunity to India to contribute to the global agenda on pressing issues of international importance. MEA
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...