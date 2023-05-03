PM to visit Japan for G-7, Oz for Quad summit

NEW DELHI, MAY 2
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will leave on a three-nation tour later this month during which he will attend a G7 summit as well as the Quad leaders’ summit.
The PM will start his visit from Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 in-person summit. He will then travel to Papua New Guinea for the India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit and subsequently visit Australia for the Quad leaders’ summit.
Modi will then visit Papua New Guinea for the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation Summit (India Pacific summit), which is slated for May 22. This will be the third India-helmed summit with the 14 Pacific Island countries, which form a substantial voting block at the United Nations.
