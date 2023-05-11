PM to visit US in June; focus on defence, tech

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, May 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official state visit to the US, which will include a state dinner on June 22, following an invitation from President Joseph Biden and First Lady Jill Biden. This is the Prime Minister’s first state dinner with the US President. Former PMs Manmohan Singh and Indira Gandhi were accorded two state dinners each.

The dates of the meeting between PM Modi and Biden have not been announced but it will presumably take place on the same day.

“The visit will affirm the deep and close partnership between the US and India and the warm bonds — of family and friendship that link Americans and Indians together,” said a White House statement which expected the interaction to strengthen the commitment to a free, open, prosperous and secure Indo-Pacific.

It will also aim to elevate the strategic technology partnership, including in defence, clean energy and space. “The leaders will discuss ways to further expand our educational exchanges and people-to-people ties, as well as our work together to confront common challenges from climate change to workforce development and health security,” added the statement.

The leaders will have several bilateral meetings beginning with the G7 summit next week in Tokyo. The two leaders will then travel to Papua New Guinea for respective country summits with 18 Pacific island leaders.