PM unveils helicopter unit, hits out at Cong over Rafale deal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday took a dig at the Opposition over the Rafale deal and said it spread misinformation about Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL).

2019 remark In the run-up to the 2019 General Election, Rahul Gandhi had accused the Modi government of giving the Rafale contract to Anil Ambani’s firm instead of HAL. Charges False A few years ago, false allegations were hurled against our government by making HAL an excuse. People were provoked and the precious time of Parliament was wasted. Narendra Modi, PM

“The Centre improved government defence companies and opened doors for the private sector...A few years ago, false allegations were hurled against our government by making HAL an excuse. People were provoked and the precious time of Parliament was wasted,” he said after inaugurating India’s largest helicopter unit at HAL’s plant in Tumakuru, Karnataka.

“No matter how big the lie is, eventually it is defeated. The HAL’s helicopter factory and its rising power will unveil (lies of) those who levelled false allegations,” Modi said, adding HAL was boosting self-reliance in defence.

Modi was referring to then Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s remarks made before the 2019 General Election. Gandhi had accused the Modi government of giving the Rafale offset contract to Anil Ambani’s company instead of HAL.

In 2019, Gandhi had said: “HAL is India’s strategic asset. The future of India’s aerospace industry has been destroyed by snatching Rafale from HAL and gifting it to Anil Ambani.”

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh today countered Modi by saying, “PM Modi is doing what he does best — lying. Truth is, the UPA’s Rafale deal ensured HAL manufactured 108 jets with transfer of technology, but Modi bypassed HAL and simply bought 36 jets from France.”

Meanwhile, HAL’s new greenfield helicopter factory, spread across 615 acres, is planned with a vision to become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country.

After initially producing Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs), the factory will be augmented to manufacture other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for maintenance, repair and overhaul.