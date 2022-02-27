PM urges pvt sector to invest in rural health infrastructure

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 26

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underscored his expectation from the private sector to play a key role in expanding modern healthcare facilities in rural areas.

Going beyond big cities The government is making efforts to take state-of-the-art healthcare beyond the big cities. Critical care facilities will be made available at the block and district level, and in rural areas. — Narendra Modi, Prime Minister

“The government is making efforts to take state-of-the-art healthcare beyond the big cities. Efforts are underway to provide critical care facilities at the block and district level, and in rural areas,” he said while inaugurating the post-Budget webinar of the Health Ministry.

PM Modi further said, “The private sector must come forward to maintain infrastructure and upgrade it from time to time.”

The government has adopted a holistic approach in the healthcare system, he said, adding “today our focus is not only on health, but on wellness as well. When we talk about holistic and inclusiveness in the health sector, we are including three factors in it. The first is expansion of infrastructure and human resources related to modern medical science”.

“Second is promotion of research in the traditional Indian system of medicine such as AYUSH and its active engagement in healthcare system. And third is to provide better and affordable healthcare facilities to every person in every part of the country through modern and futuristic technology,” said PM Modi.

The PM underlined that the Budget was aimed at expanding the efforts to reform and transform the healthcare system.

“The budget for health education and human resource development related to healthcare has made a considerable achievement compared to last year. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission provides an easy interface between a consumer and a healthcare provider. With this, getting the treatment and giving the treatment in the country will become easy,” PM Modi said

“Steps have been taken to train skilled health professionals to provide world-class healthcare that will be affordable too,” he added.

The PM said that work on around 1.5 lakh health and wellness centres were in progress in the country. More than 85,000 centres were already providing the facility of routine check-ups, vaccinations, and testing across the country, he added.