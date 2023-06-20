PM wants African Union in G20

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pitched for enhancing Africa’s voice on the international stage and in shaping the future of “our shared world” by including it in the G20. At present, there is only one African country in the G20.

Sources said the Prime Minister has written to his G20 counterparts to propose that the African Union (AU) be given full membership at the upcoming Delhi Summit of the G20, as requested by them.

Among the G20 members who have already proposed the inclusion of the AU in the G20 are the US, Indonesia, France and China.

“The Prime Minister has led from the front on this matter, which he strongly advocates and supports. This will be a right step towards a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance. The Prime Minister is a strong believer in having a greater Voice of the Global South countries on international platforms, particularly of African countries,” said the sources.

As part of India’s G20 Presidency, the PM has particularly focused on incorporating the priorities of African countries in the G20 agenda, they added. The current chair of the AU, Senegalese President Macky Sall, had proposed a seat for the grouping in July last year as the absence of adequate representation from Africa could be detrimental to the G20.