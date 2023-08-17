PM: Will return next I-Day with country's progress report card

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 16

PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed people as “my family members” and urged them to wage a war on “corruption, dynastic politics and appeasement” even as he declared that the trinity of “democracy, demography, diversity” would power India’s growth to top three global economies soon.

Addressing the country from Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day, the PM, sporting a Rajasthani bandhej turban, listed his nine-year achievements and said he would return on August 15 next year to report further progress to the nation.

While he urged the country to nurture “democracy, demography and diversity”, Modi flagged “corruption, family based parties and vote bank politics as three evils sapping the national potential” as he delivered his 10th consecutive I-Day address and the last before the 2024 General Election.

In a departure from "bhaiyon aur behnon, the PM yesterday addressed people as “mere priya parivarjano (my dear family members”, telling them: “I live and dream for you.” Overall, he sought unity and national character, describing the latter as a “catalytic agent in any nation's progress”.

“Those who lived prior to Independence had a chance to die for the country. We have a chance to live for the country,” the PM said, beseeching commitment to national duties even as he expressed solidarity with the people of Manipur and assured early return of peace to the strife-torn state.

