PM wishes King Charles III long, successful reign

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi spoke to King Charles III of the UK on the phone on Tuesday. As this was his first conversation with King Charles after he assumed office, Modi conveyed his wishes for a long reign. TNS
At 83, Rupee again at all-time low against USD
New Delhi: The rupee once again slumped to an all-time low of 83 against the US dollar. It had last closed at the 83-mark on October 19. On Tuesday, it opened at 82.69 and closed at 83, down 22 paise.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
SYL meet: Punjab doesn't have a single drop of water to share with Haryana, says CM Bhagwant Mann
‘More than 78 per cent of 150 blocks in Punjab are in extrem...
President gives assent to Gujarat Bill that gives police power to take action against protesters
Bill seeks to make any violation of prohibitory orders issue...
Government approves Rs 19,744 crore National Green Hydrogen Mission; envisages Rs 8 lakh-crore investment
The Mission will facilitate demand creation, production, uti...
Attacks on civilians: Centre decides to deploy 18 companies of CRPF in Jammu region
Intelligence inputs indicate possible fresh attacks on civil...
Delhi car-drag horror: Anjali’s family rejects her ‘friend’ Nidhi’s claims; cops question 7 men who were at New Year party with them
Incident an example of extreme brutality, says Delhi Deputy ...