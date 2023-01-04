PM wishes King Charles III long, successful reign

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: PM Narendra Modi spoke to King Charles III of the UK on the phone on Tuesday. As this was his first conversation with King Charles after he assumed office, Modi conveyed his wishes for a long reign. TNS

At 83, Rupee again at all-time low against USD

New Delhi: The rupee once again slumped to an all-time low of 83 against the US dollar. It had last closed at the 83-mark on October 19. On Tuesday, it opened at 82.69 and closed at 83, down 22 paise.