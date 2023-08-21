PMO reviews Covid status as new strains emerge; asks states to monitor influenza cases

New Delhi, August 21
Amid the emergence of newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus globally, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the national Covid-19 situation, preparedness and public health impact of new strains.
Mishra highlighted that while the Covid-19 situation in the country was stable and public health systems remain geared up, there was need for states to monitor trends of influenza like illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 while ramping up Whole Genome Sequencing and maintain close watch on the new global variants.
An overview of the global Covid-19 situation was given by Secretary, Health Sudhansh Pant. He flagged newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus mainly BA.2.86 (Pirola) and EG.5 (Eris), which have been reported globally.
WHO has said that EG.5 (Eris) has been reported from over 50 countries, and BA.2.86 (Pirola) in four countries.
As against 2,96,219 global new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, India, which contributes to nearly 17% of the global population, has reported only 223 cases (0.075% of global new cases).
“Daily average of new Covid-19 cases continues to be below 50 from the entire country and the country has managed to maintain a weekly test positivity rate of less than 0.2%,” Pant said, giving an overview of Genome Sequencing of different variants circulating in India.
Vinod Paul, Member, Member, Health, NITI Aayog; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Amit Khare, Advisor PMO; and Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR were among top experts who attended.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
One dead in Punjab's Sangrur as farmers clash with police over ‘detention’ of farm leaders ahead of planned protest
Farmers want to hold a protest on the parade ground in Secto...
Delhi officer accused of repeatedly raping minor arrested along with wife
Girl was staying with the accused, a family friend whom she ...
Rs 56 crore dues: Sunny Deol offers to settle bank loans, auction threat of property stays
Had not taken physical possession of property, says bank on ...
PMO reviews Covid status as new strains emerge; asks states to monitor influenza cases
Health Secretary Sudhansh Pant gave an overview of the globa...
Chandrayaan-3: ISRO scientist says will postpone landing from August 23 to August 27 if…
‘Decision regarding the landing will be taken based on the h...