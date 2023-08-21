PMO reviews Covid status as new strains emerge; asks states to monitor influenza cases

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 21

Amid the emergence of newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus globally, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra on Monday chaired a high-level meeting to review the national Covid-19 situation, preparedness and public health impact of new strains.

Mishra highlighted that while the Covid-19 situation in the country was stable and public health systems remain geared up, there was need for states to monitor trends of influenza like illnesses and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness cases, send sufficient samples for testing of Covid-19 while ramping up Whole Genome Sequencing and maintain close watch on the new global variants.

An overview of the global Covid-19 situation was given by Secretary, Health Sudhansh Pant. He flagged newer variants of SARS-CoV-2 virus mainly BA.2.86 (Pirola) and EG.5 (Eris), which have been reported globally.

WHO has said that EG.5 (Eris) has been reported from over 50 countries, and BA.2.86 (Pirola) in four countries.

As against 2,96,219 global new cases of COVID-19 over seven days, India, which contributes to nearly 17% of the global population, has reported only 223 cases (0.075% of global new cases).

“Daily average of new Covid-19 cases continues to be below 50 from the entire country and the country has managed to maintain a weekly test positivity rate of less than 0.2%,” Pant said, giving an overview of Genome Sequencing of different variants circulating in India.

Vinod Paul, Member, Member, Health, NITI Aayog; Rajiv Gauba, Cabinet Secretary; Amit Khare, Advisor PMO; and Rajiv Bahl, DG ICMR were among top experts who attended.