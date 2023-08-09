PMO takes stock of preparations for G-20 summit

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 8

Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister PK Mishra on Tuesday chaired the seventh meeting of the Coordination Committee on India’s G20 Presidency at Bharat Mandapam, and took stock of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit preparedness.

With a month left for the Summit on September 9 and 10, he instructed last mile delivery with precision. Progress and outcomes on both Sherpa and Finance track were reviewed in-depth with discussions focused on Indian Presidency’s priorities, including green development.