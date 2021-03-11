PM Modi's assets dip 27% as land share donated; deposits up by Rs 26 lakh

Aditi tandon
New Delhi, August 9
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's total assets declined by 27.25 per cent over 2021, after he donated his 25 per cent share in a Gandhinagar property.
Owns only movable property
- Rs 2.24 cr assets against Rs 3.08 cr in 2021
- Rs 1.10 cr worth of land holding donated
- Rs 26.13 lakh rise in bank deposits
- Has 4 gold rings worth Rs 1.73L | No bonds, shares, mutual funds | Doesn’t own any vehicle
Rajnath Singh
Defence Minister
- Rs 5.52 cr total assets
- Rs 2.97 cr immovable
- Rs 2.54 cr movable assets
- Owns a revolver; jewellery and gems worth Rs 5 lakh
Jyotiraditya Scindia
Civil Aviation Minister
- Rs 35.63 cr total assets
- Rs 31.98 cr immovable property
- Rs 3.65 cr movable assets
- Owns two flats in Mumbai
According to his latest disclosure, as against Rs 3.08 crore of total assets (Rs 1.98 crore in movable property and Rs 1.10 crore in immovable property), which the PM owned in 2021, he now owns Rs 2.24 crore in movable assets only, a decline of Rs 83.86 lakh.
His moveable assets, mainly in the form of bank deposits, LIC policies and National Saving Certificates, rose by Rs 26.13 lakh - an increase of 13.22 per cent. His latest statement of assets and liabilities reads, "Immovable property plot no. 401/A, Sector 1, Gandhinagar, was jointly held by me with three other owners, each having an equal share of 25 per cent. It is no longer owned by self. It has been donated."
The PM has no investment in bonds, shares or mutual funds and he also doesn't own any vehicle. He has four gold rings valued at Rs 1.73 lakh.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has disclosed net assets worth Rs 5.52 crore as on March 31, 2022. Although his immovable assets remained unchanged at Rs 2.97 crore, his movable assets have risen by 13.15 per cent from Rs 2.24 crore in 2021 to Rs 2.54 crore. He owns a revolver and two pipe guns, besides jewellery, bullion and gems worth Rs 5 lakh. He has five tracts of agricultural land valued at Rs 1.47 crore and a residence worth Rs 1.50 crore in Lucknow's upmarket Gomti Nagar area. His wife Savitri Singh's movable assets rose from Rs 56 lakh in 2021 to Rs 64.51 lakh.
Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has declared net assets worth Rs 1.83 crore, a rise of 12.25 per cent over 2021, when he owned Rs 1.63 crore worth of assets. Pradhan's wife has net assets worth Rs 2.92 crore, higher than her husband's. Among the richest ministers is Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who owns Rs 35.63 crore assets, including two flats valued at Rs 31.98 crore in Samudra Mahal Apartments, Mumbai. The value of his immovable assets remained unchanged, but his movable assets rose marginally by 5.75 per cent and currently stands at Rs 3.65 crore. Home Minister Amit Shah, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and EAM S Jaishankar are yet to disclose the latest statement of assets and liabilities.
