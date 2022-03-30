PM's daily to-do list includes raising fuel prices, showing 'hollow' dreams of jobs: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi, March 30
Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said his daily to-do list includes raising petrol, diesel and gas prices, making farmers more helpless and showing "hollow dreams" of employment to the youth.
Gandhi used the hashtag "RozSubahKiBaat" with his tweet targeting the prime minister on a range of issues.
"Prime Minister's daily to-do list - how much increase in petrol, diesel and gas rates, how to stop discussion on people's expenses, how to show hollow dreams of employment to the youth, which public sector company to sell and how to make farmers more helpless," the former Congress president said in a tweet in Hindi.
On Wednesday, petrol and diesel prices were hiked by 80 paise a litre each, taking the total increase in rates in the last nine days to Rs 5.60 per litre.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Imran Khan no-confidence motion LIVE updates: Pakistan PM loses parliamentary majority after main ally quits coalition, pushes him closer to ouster
Trouble for Pakistan PM as key ally MQM-P likely to vote aga...
Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent
The decision will benefit over 1.16 crore central government...
BJP wants to kill Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Manish Sisodia
BJYM activists damaged CCTV cameras, barriers at Delhi CM's ...
Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday
Another spell of heatwave in Delhi is likely from April 3 to...