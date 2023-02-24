PM’s ‘kabr versus kamal’ offensive against Congress in poll-bound Meghalaya

Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, February 24

Frenzied crowds cheered Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Meghalaya on Friday as he launched a political offensive against the Congress on the eve of the state elections saying voters wanted a government that put “people first rather than family”.

Addressing a gathering in Shillong after a roadshow, the prime minister, taking on a section of the Congress leaders for raising slogans of “Modi teri kabr khudegi” at the IGI tarmac during a protest on Thursday, the PM said, “Some people who have been rejected by the people and are frustrated are saying ‘Modi teri kabr khudegi’. But people of the country are saying ‘Modi tera kamal khilega’.”

The PM said this in a veiled attack on the Congress whose spokesperson Pawan Khera was granted bail on Thursday in a case of passing derogatory remarks against Modi.

The slogan the PM cited was raised by some Congress leaders who held a sit-in at the IGI tarmac on Thursday after Khera’s arrest in a case by Assam Police. The Supreme Court granted interim bail to Khera.

Repeatedly saying in his speech “Meghalaya maangey BJP sarkar”, the PM said, “Family-based parties have treated Meghalaya like an ATM. But the state now wants a government that focuses on people first and not family first.”

The PM, thanking the gathering, said he would return the love through comprehensive development of the state.

“The northeast is our priority and we are committed to its development,” the PM said, adding that he saw unprecedented scale of positivity for the BJP in the state, which meant “the lotus will bloom in Meghalaya”.

In the 2018 state polls, the BJP had contested separately like this time and later allied with NDPP to form the ruling coalition under CM Conrad Sangma.

The BJP is a marginal player in Meghalaya with the hope to play a major role this time.

Meghalaya and Nagaland go to polls on February 27.

Earlier in the day, the PM at a public meeting in Nagaland said the BJP government didn’t discriminate on the basis of region or religion and is committed to “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Prayas”.