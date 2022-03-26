PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Apr 1

New Delhi, March 25
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give tips to students to beat exam stress during the fifth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Talkatora Stadium on April 1. “The interaction every youth is looking forward to will be held on April 1. Get mentored, seek advice, learn pro tips to beat stress and exam blues from the PM. #Exam warriors, teachers & parents get ready for #PPC2022,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today. —
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Border peace must, follow independent policy on India: Jaishankar to Wang Yi
India makes it clear it wants issue sorted out in entirety
Power crisis looms as coal prices soar
Cost of electricity production up I Thermal plants running b...
Debris of collapsed tower to be tested
Structural designers and engineers roped in, will work unde...