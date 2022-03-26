PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Apr 1

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 25

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give tips to students to beat exam stress during the fifth edition of the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” at Talkatora Stadium on April 1. “The interaction every youth is looking forward to will be held on April 1. Get mentored, seek advice, learn pro tips to beat stress and exam blues from the PM. #Exam warriors, teachers & parents get ready for #PPC2022,” Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said today. —