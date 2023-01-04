PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on Jan 27

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 3

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students, parents and teachers across the nation under “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on January 27. This is an annual event wherein the PM interacts with the students appearing for the upcoming board examinations.

Union Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has already announced the date for the “Pariksha Pe Charcha” on Twitter. This will be the sixth edition of the annual event, and it will be held at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in New Delhi.

As many as 38.80 lakh participants have already registered for the event.