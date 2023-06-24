PM’s visit will take ties to next level: Kamala

PTI

PM Modi’s first state visit to the US will take bilateral ties in areas of space, defence, emerging technology and supply chains to the next level, Vice-President Kamala Harris has said. “The US-India partnership is stronger than ever. Together, our nations will shape the future,” Harris’ office tweeted on Thursday. PTI

Millben performance at concluding event

Mary Millben, an African-American Hollywood actress and singer, is to perform at the concluding event for the official state visit of PM Modi. Popular in India for her singing of the “Jan Gana Mana” and “Om Jai Jagdish Hare”, she will perform the Indian national anthem at a diaspora event. PTI

US welcomes end to retaliatory tariffs

US lawmakers and industry leaders have welcomed the announcement of an agreement with India to end the retaliatory tariffs placed on American apples and pulse crops which New Delhi will now give access to American agricultural producers and manufacturers to the country's huge market.