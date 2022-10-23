PM:Testing times, taking risks to protect economy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the economic crisis gripping the world was huge and India was taking risks and strong initiatives to minimise its impact on the country.

Speaking at the first Rozgar Mela, where appointment letters for a range of government jobs were given to 75,000 applicants, the PM flagged inflation and unemployment as the “side effects of Covid-19” and noted, “No one expects the Covid-induced impact to vanish in 100 days”. Lauding India’s economic progress and its current position as the world’s fifth largest economy, the PM said, “We have leapfrogged from the 10th to the fifth spot in just eight years. But the global situation is not good. Several major economies are struggling. Inflation, unemployment and other challenges are at peak in many countries. No one anticipates that the side effects of a once-in-a-century pandemic will vanish in 100 days. The crisis is huge, its impact is global and being felt everywhere. Despite all this, India is strongly taking new initiatives, even risks, to save the country from this crisis.”

He described the current times as “extremely testing” and added with everyone’s support “India has managed to stay insulated so far”. “This has become possible because over the past eight years we have diligently removed the obstacles that were hindering the economic growth,” he noted.

Earlier while distributing the appointment letters, the PM said the quick pace of recent government appointments could be credited to the streamlining of official processes.

The Rozgar Mela aims at recruiting 10 lakh personnel in government departments over a period of time. Today, 75,000 appointment letters were given to mark the completion of the 75 years of Independence. The new recruits will join 38 ministries and government departments.