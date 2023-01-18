Poet Wasim Barelvi injured in road accident

Lucknow, January 18
Renowned Urdu poet Wasim Barelvi was injured in a road accident in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, police said.
The 82-year-old is out of danger and is being treated at BLK Hospital in Delhi.
His family said Barelvi had gone to Bahrain to attend a 'mushaira' a few days ago. On his return, he was heading to Bareilly from Delhi when, while passing through Hapur, his car collided with a dumper.
Barelvi has received injuries on his left hand and shoulder. According to the X-ray report, there are two fractures in his left hand.
A family member said his condition had shown improvement, adding that he would be discharged from the hospital soon. IANS
