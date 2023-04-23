Police, agencies probe threat letter ahead of PM Modi’s visit to Kerala

PTI

Kochi, April 22

The police and central agencies have launched an investigation into a letter threatening a suicide bomb attack on PM Narendra Modi who will be visiting the state on April 24 and 25 to take part in various programmes.

The letter in Malayalam, purportedly written by a Kochi resident, was received at the office of state BJP president K Surendran who in turn had handed it over to the police last week. The news of the threat letter came out today after a report by ADGP (Intelligence) was telecast in the media. As the news was out, Surendran said he had handed over the threat letter a week ago to the state police chief. "Last week, the president, state BJP committee, Kerala, had received a letter written in Malayalam threatening the life of the PM by using suicide bomber," the intelligence report read.

The report also said the veracity of the letter and the person behind it were under investigation.